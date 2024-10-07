Brewster Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IVV stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $574.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,075. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
