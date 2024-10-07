AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,064,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,592,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after buying an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

