Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 178364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Endava by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 223,964 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

