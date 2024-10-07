Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Populous has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $65,981.70 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

