Eastfield Resources (CVE:ETF) Stock Price Up 40% – What’s Next?

Eastfield Resources Ltd. (CVE:ETF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.04 and last traded at 0.04. 128,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 41,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.03.

Eastfield Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Eastfield Resources Company Profile

Eastfield Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Zymo property that consists of 33 claims and fractions covering an area of approximately 9,195 hectares located in Smithers town, British Columbia; the Iron Lake property, which comprise 21 claims covering an area of approximately 8,035 hectares; and the Hedge Hog property consists of 8 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,785 hectares located in Cariboo Mining division, British Columbia.

