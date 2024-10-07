iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 257137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

