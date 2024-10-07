Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 347,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 785,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

