Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 130,671 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 167,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

