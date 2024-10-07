Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 130,671 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $20.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
