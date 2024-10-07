MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 10397648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

