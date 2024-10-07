MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 10397648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
