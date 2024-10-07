EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $444.98 and last traded at $442.31, with a volume of 86107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $435.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.05. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.