Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.71 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $260.84 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.19 or 0.03869998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,347,381 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

