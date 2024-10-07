Neo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.41 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00016354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $728.29 million and approximately $27.41 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

