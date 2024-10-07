AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading 18.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 2,566,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 675,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
