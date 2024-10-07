NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.43 or 1.00004440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00056424 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

