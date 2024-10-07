MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,842. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

