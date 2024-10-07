Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $524.83. 1,837,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The stock has a market cap of $475.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

