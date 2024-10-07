Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states.

