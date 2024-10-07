Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.