MV Oil Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MVO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 147,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

