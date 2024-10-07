Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.