Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

