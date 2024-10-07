AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Down 40% – Here’s Why

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) fell 40% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 654,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 942% from the average session volume of 62,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 40.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

