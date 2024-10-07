Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,082,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $619,543,000 after buying an additional 56,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,526 shares of company stock worth $149,140,674 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $594.68. 4,563,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,467,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.