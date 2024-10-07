Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $690.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $635.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.08.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $10.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,447,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,487,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,526 shares of company stock worth $149,140,674. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

