HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, HI has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $285,328.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.43 or 1.00004440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047045 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $224,450.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.