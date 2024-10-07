Grok Trading Down 11% This Week (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Grok has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Grok token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Grok has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00250544 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00517134 USD and is up 12.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,834,436.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

