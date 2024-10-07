Dymension Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Dymension has a total market cap of $331.38 million and $21.17 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,381,006 coins and its circulating supply is 207,700,716 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,348,592 with 207,620,266 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.56482632 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $15,677,849.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

