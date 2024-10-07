Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.35 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $63,245.82 or 1.00180877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $353.13 million and $42.35 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,584 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,347.1687339. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,561.93475853 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $22,595,675.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

