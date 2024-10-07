Drift Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.11 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drift has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drift has a total market capitalization of $130.11 million and $16.38 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00250544 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,521,692 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,521,692.626849 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.61611891 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $11,464,004.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

