Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.58 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $735,184.73 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

