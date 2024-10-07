Streakk (STKK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,062.99

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Streakk has a total market cap of $55,862.96 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00582506 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

