Threshold (T) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $241.85 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02487313 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,672,760.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

