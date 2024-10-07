Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

