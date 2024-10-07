iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $573.71. 756,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
