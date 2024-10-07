Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.51. 9,625,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

