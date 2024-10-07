MKT Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $151.66. 2,015,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

