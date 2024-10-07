MKT Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. 30,859,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,350,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

