Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.27 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.78 ($1.20), with a volume of 52355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.94 ($1.18).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.46. The firm has a market cap of £13.03 million, a PE ratio of 977.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

