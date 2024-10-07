Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 3723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

