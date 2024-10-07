Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 615738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.88).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

