RC365 (LON:RCGH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 128759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.61 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.16. The company has a market cap of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.29.
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
