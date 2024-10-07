TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 28105672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

