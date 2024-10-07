Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 362950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.46).

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

