Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $484.25 and last traded at $485.94. Approximately 5,054,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,506,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.32.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.56 and its 200 day moving average is $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

