Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.81. 621,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $174.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

