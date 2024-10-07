Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 94500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Faraday Copper Stock Up 2.3 %
Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
