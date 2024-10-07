International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 41876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
