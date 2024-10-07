Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 77652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.