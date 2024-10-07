Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1689000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Stock Down 50.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$346,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.