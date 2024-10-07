Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00042852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

