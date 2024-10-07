Gravity Price Tops $0.0342 (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $267,924.68 and $10.13 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00250077 BTC.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,845,160 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.0347289 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,994,814.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.