LayerZero Price Reaches $4.38 on Major Exchanges (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $482.32 million and approximately $79.54 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.33206748 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $52,053,866.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

